Chancellor Merz: Bridging Diplomatic Divides in Washington

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Washington for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump. The summit will focus on key issues like trade policies and the conflict in Ukraine, with Merz aiming to maintain Western support for Ukraine and address EU-US trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 00:27 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to visit Washington, marking his initial official meeting with US President Donald Trump. Discussions are expected to revolve around pressing international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and mounting trade tensions.

Merz, who assumed leadership of Europe's largest economy on May 6, will engage with Trump at the White House this Thursday. This meeting underscores Germany's commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations with the US amidst global turmoil.

The Chancellor has actively pursued diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, notably hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Meanwhile, US-EU trade tensions loom, as Trump considers a significant tariff on European goods, a decision now deferred to July 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

