Diplomatic Chess: US-Iran Nuclear Deal on the Horizon
Iran and the U.S. are engaged in dialogues aimed at reviving a nuclear deal. Talks were mediated by Oman, and the U.S. sent a proposal through special envoy Steve Witkoff. Tensions hover over nuclear enrichment, impacted by previous U.S. sanctions and Iran's actions beyond a 2015 agreement.
In a significant development, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that his Omani counterpart has delivered a U.S. proposal for a nuclear deal. The announcement comes ahead of a planned sixth round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran addressing Iran's nuclear program.
The U.S. President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has communicated the proposal, which Washington describes as detailed and acceptable. The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, emphasized the importance of the Iranian response, highlighting America's stance that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon.
Despite these diplomatic moves, U.S. President Donald Trump maintains a firm position, warning against Iranian nuclear enrichment and referencing past tensions with Israel. The proposal and forthcoming talks represent a potential easing of a long-standing international impasse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear deal
- Trump
- Tehran
- Steve Witkoff
- diplomacy
- proposal
- Oman
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: A Tightrope of Diplomacy and Defiance
Diplomacy or Deceit? The Dual Dialogue Between Iran and U.S.
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Lavrov's Critical Conversation
Omar Abdullah Speaks on Diplomacy and Tourism Post Terror Attacks
Chessboard Diplomacy: Zelenskyy's Strategic Maneuvering vs. Putin's Tactical Stalemates