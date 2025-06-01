Left Menu

Trump Withdraws NASA Nominee Jared Isaacman Amidst Controversies

President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, citing a review of his prior associations. Isaacman is a close associate of Elon Musk and was nominated during Trump's transition period. Musk expressed disappointment in the withdrawal. The reason remains unspecified.

Updated: 01-06-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:01 IST
President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman to head NASA, citing concerns after a review of Isaacman's previous affiliations. The unexpected move leaves questions over the motivations behind Trump's decision.

Isaacman, known for his collaboration with SpaceX's Elon Musk, had his nomination approved by a Senate committee and was awaiting a full Senate vote. Trump's decision disrupts the planned leadership at NASA, a role Isaacman was set for following his work interfacing with SpaceX, a company heavily contracted by NASA.

The decision has not been explained further by the White House. Isaacman, who led a private spacewalk and orchestrated private spaceflights with SpaceX, has been a prominent figure in private space exploration. Musk, an advisor to Trump, showed dismay on social media, noting Isaacman's competence and good nature.

