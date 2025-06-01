Congress Questions Ceasefire, Alleges Politicization of Operation Sindoor
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticizes PM Narendra Modi over security lapses in Pahalgam after a terrorist attack and accuses the BJP of politicizing Operation Sindoor. He questions the circumstances around the ceasefire with Pakistan and urges accountability for objectionable comments made by BJP leaders.
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has taken a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding explanations for the absence of security during the Pahalgam attack and questioning potential U.S. influence on a ceasefire with Pakistan. His comments were made at a 'Jai Hind' rally.
Following the attack, which led to Operation Sindoor and the subsequent cessation of hostilities on May 10, Baghel accused the BJP of using the operation for political gain. He emphasized that the bravery of India's armed forces transcends political affiliation.
Baghel also called for action against BJP leaders for insensitive remarks post-Operation Sindoor, underscoring the need for national unity and accountability in times of conflict.
