Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-Party Delegation Reaches London

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in London to emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The delegation is engaging with UK officials and Indian diaspora in a diplomatic tour of Europe following a terror attack in India, promoting international solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:45 IST
India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-Party Delegation Reaches London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in London to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The group, including several MPs and former ministers, is set to meet with UK community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians, and diaspora leaders.

Over their three-day stay, meetings are scheduled with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West. This diplomatic outreach follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, with the Indian delegation having already visited France, Italy, and Denmark.

In Denmark, the delegation appreciated Denmark's condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity with India. After the UK visit, the group will continue to European Union and Germany, part of India's broader initiative to highlight Pakistan's terrorism links internationally following escalated tensions post-attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025