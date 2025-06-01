India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-Party Delegation Reaches London

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in London to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The group, including several MPs and former ministers, is set to meet with UK community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians, and diaspora leaders.

Over their three-day stay, meetings are scheduled with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West. This diplomatic outreach follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, with the Indian delegation having already visited France, Italy, and Denmark.

In Denmark, the delegation appreciated Denmark's condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity with India. After the UK visit, the group will continue to European Union and Germany, part of India's broader initiative to highlight Pakistan's terrorism links internationally following escalated tensions post-attack.

