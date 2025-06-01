DMK's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'
DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new membership drive called 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The initiative aims to enroll 30% of voters as party members at each polling station, highlighting welfare schemes and the struggle to secure rights.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a fresh membership enrolment initiative titled 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu.'
The announcement came during the party's general council meeting, where a resolution was passed to conduct door-to-door campaigns. The aim is to engage with the public about the state government's welfare schemes and the ongoing struggle to secure citizens' rights.
The party has set an ambitious goal of converting at least 30% of voters at each polling station into party members, a decision that received unanimous adoption from the council.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Stalin
- Oraniyil Tamil Nadu
- membership
- election
- 2026
- Tamil Nadu
- enrollment
- welfare
- rights
ALSO READ
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Quits People Power Party Amid Election Struggles
Congress Appoints Kumar Gaurav as Bihar Election War Room Chief
Congress-BJP Tensions Rise Over Delegation Selections Post-Operation Sindoor
Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Accuses ED of Political Vendetta in TASMAC Probe
Since Tamil Nadu has not agreed to 3-language policy, Centre has not released Rs 2,152 crore: TN CM Stalin.