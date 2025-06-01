DMK's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a fresh membership enrolment initiative titled 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu.'

The announcement came during the party's general council meeting, where a resolution was passed to conduct door-to-door campaigns. The aim is to engage with the public about the state government's welfare schemes and the ongoing struggle to secure citizens' rights.

The party has set an ambitious goal of converting at least 30% of voters at each polling station into party members, a decision that received unanimous adoption from the council.

(With inputs from agencies.)