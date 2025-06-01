Left Menu

DMK's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'

DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new membership drive called 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The initiative aims to enroll 30% of voters as party members at each polling station, highlighting welfare schemes and the struggle to secure rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:46 IST
DMK's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a fresh membership enrolment initiative titled 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu.'

The announcement came during the party's general council meeting, where a resolution was passed to conduct door-to-door campaigns. The aim is to engage with the public about the state government's welfare schemes and the ongoing struggle to secure citizens' rights.

The party has set an ambitious goal of converting at least 30% of voters at each polling station into party members, a decision that received unanimous adoption from the council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025