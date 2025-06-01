Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Embraces AI for Civic Poll Strategy

Shiv Sena (UBT) is leveraging artificial intelligence to engage with a broader audience as Maharashtra's civic polls approach. The party recreated founder Bal Thackeray's voice using AI to boost support following recent political challenges. MP Sanjay Raut introduced an AI anchor for the party's media wing, Saamana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is investing in artificial intelligence as it prepares for Maharashtra's important civic polls. Central to this strategy is an AI-generated voice replicating the party's late founder, Bal Thackeray, which the party hopes will resonate with tech-savvy voters, particularly the youth.

Capturing the specific style of Thackeray, the recreated voice seeks to strengthen the party's image amidst recent electoral setbacks and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The AI initiative aims to broaden the party's appeal and facilitate communication with a larger demographic, particularly targeting younger, tech-centric voters.

In addition, the party has introduced 'Tejasvi AI,' an AI news anchor designed to deliver content on their YouTube channel. Other members, like MP Anil Desai, are integrating AI into their everyday operations, indicating a strategic pivot towards technology-led political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

