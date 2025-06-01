Election Commission Undertakes Rare Voter List Revision for Assembly Bypolls

In a significant move, the Election Commission has initiated a revision of the voter lists across five constituencies, marking the first such effort in nearly two decades, aimed at ensuring an immaculate electoral roll.

Officials highlighted that the last special summary revision for a bypoll was conducted in Tamil Nadu in 2006. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, electoral rolls should be revised ahead of elections and bypolls unless directed otherwise by the EC.

The upcoming bypolls, set for June 19, will affect constituencies across four states, with voter counting scheduled for June 23. The revision follows key resignations and member deaths necessitating elections.