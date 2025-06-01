Left Menu

Election Commission Undertakes Rare Voter List Revision for Assembly Bypolls

The Election Commission has conducted a rare revision of voter lists for five constituencies, the first in nearly 20 years. This revision aims to maintain a pristine electoral roll ahead of upcoming bypolls set for various states on June 19, with results on June 23.

  • India

In a significant move, the Election Commission has initiated a revision of the voter lists across five constituencies, marking the first such effort in nearly two decades, aimed at ensuring an immaculate electoral roll.

Officials highlighted that the last special summary revision for a bypoll was conducted in Tamil Nadu in 2006. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, electoral rolls should be revised ahead of elections and bypolls unless directed otherwise by the EC.

The upcoming bypolls, set for June 19, will affect constituencies across four states, with voter counting scheduled for June 23. The revision follows key resignations and member deaths necessitating elections.

