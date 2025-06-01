Left Menu

DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu': A Mass Movement for 2026 Assembly Elections

DMK President MK Stalin launched 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' a membership enrolment drive aiming to unite 30% of voters per booth for the 2026 Assembly election. The campaign focuses on promoting government welfare schemes and ensuring state rights, urging full participation from party workers and constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:13 IST
DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu': A Mass Movement for 2026 Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated a new party membership enrolment drive dubbed 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'. This effort aims to galvanize support by enrolling at least 30% of voters from every polling booth through door-to-door campaigns.

The drive was officially launched during the party's general council meeting where a resolution was passed stressing the need to promote welfare schemes and protect state rights. The initiative seeks to unite the electorate under the banner of the Dravidian model government, emphasizing inclusivity and a collective effort for electoral success.

On the operational front, Stalin rallied party workers and office-bearers to achieve membership targets within two months. The campaign commenced with significant events in Madurai, including a 22-km roadshow and the unveiling of a statue, further energizing the party base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025