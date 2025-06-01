DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu': A Mass Movement for 2026 Assembly Elections
DMK President MK Stalin launched 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' a membership enrolment drive aiming to unite 30% of voters per booth for the 2026 Assembly election. The campaign focuses on promoting government welfare schemes and ensuring state rights, urging full participation from party workers and constituents.
In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated a new party membership enrolment drive dubbed 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'. This effort aims to galvanize support by enrolling at least 30% of voters from every polling booth through door-to-door campaigns.
The drive was officially launched during the party's general council meeting where a resolution was passed stressing the need to promote welfare schemes and protect state rights. The initiative seeks to unite the electorate under the banner of the Dravidian model government, emphasizing inclusivity and a collective effort for electoral success.
On the operational front, Stalin rallied party workers and office-bearers to achieve membership targets within two months. The campaign commenced with significant events in Madurai, including a 22-km roadshow and the unveiling of a statue, further energizing the party base.
