Close Call: Media Vehicles Crash En Route to Gupta's Uttarakhand Visit
Five vehicles carrying journalists to Haridwar for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's visit collided without injury. The crash was due to sudden braking by a car in the convoy. The chief minister's office denied that the vehicle was part of Gupta's official cavalcade.
- Country:
- India
A convoy of media vehicles heading to Haridwar for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's visit was involved in a collision early on Sunday morning. Despite the crash, fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The accident occurred shortly after 10 am, a few kilometers from Haridwar, according to eyewitness accounts. Gupta was traveling to the holy town with her family, celebrating her first 100 days in office.
Reports indicate that the mishap occurred when a vehicle in Gupta's convoy abruptly braked, causing a chain reaction among the trailing press vehicles. However, officials from the chief minister's office disputed these reports, asserting that the driver's vehicle was not part of the official motorcade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- media
- Haridwar
- Rekha Gupta
- Uttarakhand
- collision
- convoy
- chief minister
- journalists
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Himachal Roads: Life Cut Short in Collision
Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Karur-Salem Highway
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives Near Semmadai
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success