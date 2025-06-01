Close Call: Media Vehicles Crash En Route to Gupta's Uttarakhand Visit

A convoy of media vehicles heading to Haridwar for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's visit was involved in a collision early on Sunday morning. Despite the crash, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 am, a few kilometers from Haridwar, according to eyewitness accounts. Gupta was traveling to the holy town with her family, celebrating her first 100 days in office.

Reports indicate that the mishap occurred when a vehicle in Gupta's convoy abruptly braked, causing a chain reaction among the trailing press vehicles. However, officials from the chief minister's office disputed these reports, asserting that the driver's vehicle was not part of the official motorcade.

(With inputs from agencies.)