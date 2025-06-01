Congress Presses for Special Parliament Session After CDS Revelations
The Congress has called for a special session of Parliament to discuss India's military and foreign policy strategy after Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's revelations regarding Operation Sindoor in Singapore. They emphasize the need for transparency and an independent review of India's defense readiness.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns, the Congress Party has demanded an immediate special session of Parliament to assess India's defense and foreign policy post Operation Sindoor, based on statements made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.
General Chauhan's comments in Singapore about India's military actions and losses have sparked a need for government transparency, urging the ruling party to discuss these strategic decisions with opposition leaders.
Congress members like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera stress the necessity for an open dialogue through an all-party meeting and a review committee to ensure a cohesive understanding of India's defense strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Neeraj Chopra's 90m Javelin Throw: A New Era in Indian Track and Field
India's Booming Private Capex: A Surge Without Banking Dependency
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs Set to Expose Pakistan's Terror Ties Globally
India's Traders Boycott Turkish Imports Over Geopolitical Tensions
Mumbai Showers Bring Relief Amid Widespread Rainfall Across India