Congress Presses for Special Parliament Session After CDS Revelations

Amid rising concerns, the Congress Party has demanded an immediate special session of Parliament to assess India's defense and foreign policy post Operation Sindoor, based on statements made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

General Chauhan's comments in Singapore about India's military actions and losses have sparked a need for government transparency, urging the ruling party to discuss these strategic decisions with opposition leaders.

Congress members like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera stress the necessity for an open dialogue through an all-party meeting and a review committee to ensure a cohesive understanding of India's defense strategies.

