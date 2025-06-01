Left Menu

Maharashtra's Guardian Minister Dilemma: Battle of the Allies Over Nashik's Custodianship

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has maintained uncertainty over the appointment of the guardian minister for Nashik, ahead of the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Three Mahayuti allies, BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, remain in dispute over the position, underscoring political tensions within the coalition. Fadnavis assures administrative work remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has kept speculation alive regarding the appointment of Nashik's guardian minister. As Nashik prepares to host the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, rivalry among Mahayuti alliance members—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—has delayed a decision, reflecting ongoing political discord.

Addressing the media post a seers' meeting on the Kumbh Mela schedule, Fadnavis highlighted that BJP's Girish Mahajan is currently collaborating with NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Narhari Zirwal, alongside Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse. He reassured that despite the absence of a designated guardian, administrative tasks proceed smoothly.

The standoff stems from a stayed appointment order earlier this year, revealing fractures in the ruling coalition over Nashik's and Raigad's custodian roles. Girish Mahajan and Dada Bhuse previously served as Nashik's guardian ministers, each under different government administrations, marking the position's historical significance.

