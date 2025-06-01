Left Menu

Kharge Urges Modi to Prioritize National Interest Over Political Rhetoric

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his self-promotional speeches post-Operation Sindoor. Kharge advised Modi to focus on national security and refrain from election campaigns. He emphasized bipartisan support for the Armed Forces and advocated political restraint during sensitive situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:00 IST
In a pointed critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on national security rather than engaging in self-promotion following Operation Sindoor. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge suggested that Modi take a step back from election campaigning to better address national concerns.

Kharge urged Modi to concentrate on confronting external threats and expressed the Congress party's full support for the Indian Armed Forces. He remarked that military affairs should take precedence over political boasting and urged for restraint in public discourse during these sensitive times.

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic initiatives, Kharge referenced India's multi-party delegations tasked with explaining the country's position globally. He counseled that until their return, it was inappropriate for the Prime Minister to continue partisan speeches. Kharge emphasized the need for political decorum, broadly advocating for a unified national front.

