Left Menu

TMC Rebuts Amit Shah's Infiltration Accusations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims about infiltration in West Bengal, emphasizing that border security is the remit of the BSF under central control. The party criticized Shah for blaming the state government for issues he should address at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:31 IST
TMC Rebuts Amit Shah's Infiltration Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a strong rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that the West Bengal government is promoting infiltration. They highlight that border security is a responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF), which operates under the central government.

Shah's two-day visit to Bengal saw accusations against the Mamata Banerjee government failing to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Senior TMC official Chandrima Bhattacharya clarified that managing cross-border infiltration is the BSF's domain, a force that reports to Shah's ministry. Any perceived failures, she argues, should be addressed by the Centre, not the state.

Further commenting on Shah's claims, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the Home Minister for allegedly acting more as a BJP advocate than a constitutional authority, accusing him of employing divisive political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025