TMC Rebuts Amit Shah's Infiltration Accusations
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims about infiltration in West Bengal, emphasizing that border security is the remit of the BSF under central control. The party criticized Shah for blaming the state government for issues he should address at the national level.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a strong rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that the West Bengal government is promoting infiltration. They highlight that border security is a responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF), which operates under the central government.
Shah's two-day visit to Bengal saw accusations against the Mamata Banerjee government failing to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Senior TMC official Chandrima Bhattacharya clarified that managing cross-border infiltration is the BSF's domain, a force that reports to Shah's ministry. Any perceived failures, she argues, should be addressed by the Centre, not the state.
Further commenting on Shah's claims, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the Home Minister for allegedly acting more as a BJP advocate than a constitutional authority, accusing him of employing divisive political tactics.
