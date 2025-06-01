India's Parliamentary Delegations Rally Global Support Against Terrorism
India's multi-party parliamentary delegations are fostering international consensus against terrorism, emphasizing dialogues with Pakistan on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Engaging with global stakeholders, these delegations highlight India's zero-tolerance stance, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The initiative aims to unify global efforts in combating terrorism and asserting India's strategic interests.
In a unified effort to combat global terrorism, India's multi-party parliamentary delegations are spearheading dialogues across continents, focusing on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The delegations, including members like Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, stress that future talks with Pakistan should solely address the PoK issue.
Throughout their visits to countries such as Malaysia, Algeria, and Spain, the delegations are engaging with local governments and Indian diasporas to emphasize India's firm stance following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. They convey a message of zero-tolerance against terrorism, marking a call for global unity.
The diplomacy comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan post-Pahalgam, with recent military confrontations followed by an understanding to cease hostilities. This international outreach aims to fortify support for India's counter-terrorism measures and assert its strategic objectives in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
