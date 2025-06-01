Audio Clip Controversy Rocks Trinamool Congress, Birbhum Leader Suspended

A fresh scandal has engulfed the Trinamool Congress, stemming from a leaked audio clip of the party's leader, Anubrata Mondal, allegedly threatening a policeman. Amidst this storm, the Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), Bikramjit Sau, further stirred the waters by accusing the same officer of extortion.

The political drama intensified as a video, where Sau allegedly claims the officer extorted money through illegal activities, spread across social media. Reacting swiftly, TMCP suspended Sau for six years, distancing themselves from his remarks. This act of discipline underscores the party's stance against perceived improprieties within their ranks.

As controversy looms, Mondal, who previously sparked outrage with his telephonic exchange involving the same officer, issued a written apology. Although Mondal's attendance was requested by the police, he cited health issues as a reason for non-compliance. In parallel, his allies suggested that his voice was potentially manipulated using Artificial Intelligence.

