Anvar's Bold Move: TMC Leader Challenges Rivals in Nilambur Bypoll

Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar announced his candidacy for the Nilambur bypoll, blaming internal controversies within the UDF and equating leader V D Satheesan with Adolf Hitler. Anvar, previously not planning to contest, cited UDF's exclusion as his motivation. The by-election is set for June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:27 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar declared his candidacy for the upcoming Nilambur bypoll, scheduled for June 19. During a press conference on Sunday, Anvar announced his intention, asserting that internal political dynamics within the Congress-led UDF forced his decision.

Anvar, a two-time MLA, criticized opposition leader V D Satheesan, comparing him to Adolf Hitler, and alleged that despite a prior agreement to include TMC in the front, Satheesan's reluctance hindered progress. Anvar accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of influencing Satheesan's decision to exclude him.

The political landscape heats up as Anvar prepares to file his nomination, joining a battleground featuring CPI(M) candidate M Swaraj and UDF's Aryadan Shoukath. Meanwhile, the BJP has named Mohan George as their candidate. Anvar's entry adds another layer of complexity to the fiercely contested poll.

