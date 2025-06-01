Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions: Ukraine Targets Russian Air Bases
Ukrainian drones attacked five Russian air bases, damaging aircraft and escalating tensions. Ukraine claims destruction of 40 aircraft, while Russia denies casualties. Observers suggest President Zelenskyy aims to influence peace talks in Istanbul, though experts doubt an immediate ceasefire is likely.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed Sunday that five air bases were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The strikes reportedly damaged an unspecified number of aircraft and heightened the already tense situation.
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the destruction of around 40 Russian aircraft, including the strategic nuclear-capable TU-95 and Tu-22 bombers. This operation, reportedly in preparation for 11 months by the Ukrainian Security Service, indicates a significant escalation in tactics.
The attacks occurred at military airfields across several Russian regions, including Murmansk and Irkutsk. As peace talks loom in Istanbul, where a Russian delegation has already arrived, experts remain skeptical about the prospects for an immediate ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
