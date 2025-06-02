Ukrainian Drone Assault Hits Russian Aircraft Amid Peace Talks
A Ukrainian drone attack destroyed over 40 Russian planes, reportedly supervised by President Zelenskyy. The complex operation involved FPV drones hidden in wooden houses. The attack coincided with peace talks in Istanbul. Russia confirmed damage but also launched the largest drone assault on Ukraine since 2022.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A daring Ukrainian drone operation has dealt a severe blow to Russia's military assets, with over 40 planes reported destroyed by Ukraine's Security Service. The intricately planned attack utilized First Person View (FPV) drones, smuggled into Russia and concealed in mobile wooden structures before being deployed.
Supplied with operational details under anonymity, a Ukrainian military source disclosed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally supervised the mission, which was more than a year in the making. Social media footage from Russian platforms captured drones rising from containers, adding a visual testament to the operation's success.
This aerial offensive coincided with an escalation in Ukraine-Russia tensions, as peace talks were set in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Russia confirmed the attacks, which caused severe damage to aircraft and installations, further stoking the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
