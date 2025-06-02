Razor-Thin Victory Looms for Liberal Warsaw Mayor in Polish Presidential Race

Warsaw's liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski appeared poised for a narrow win in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, according to an exit poll by Ipsos for broadcasters TVN, TVP, and Polsat. The closely watched vote tests Poland's alignment towards a pro-European agenda versus far-right nationalism.

Despite official results being due on Monday, the exit poll showed Trzaskowski from the ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO) securing 50.3% of the vote against rival Karol Nawrocki's 49.7%. Trzaskowski campaigned to support Prime Minister Donald Tusk's democratic reforms, aimed at restoring checks and balances weakened by the previous nationalist government.

With the president's power to veto legislation, this election has drawn interest from neighboring Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and the European Union. Both candidates agree on boosting defense spending and supporting Ukraine, but differ on NATO membership, highlighting broader ideological divides in Polish politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)