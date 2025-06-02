Left Menu

Thailand's Economic Stimulus Plan Halt Sparks Political Turmoil

Rungthiwa Pimphanit, a Thai government employee, expected a cash handout promised by Thailand's Pheu Thai party. The delay of this scheme has disappointed citizens and raised doubts about economic recovery. The government blames U.S. tariffs, while analysts warn of political risks due to unmet promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 04:33 IST
The Thai populace faces disappointment as the Pheu Thai party's promised cash handout remains undelivered, straining political trust. Originally intended to stimulate the economy, the delay fuels skepticism about future growth, leaving citizens like Rungthiwa Pimphanit without expected financial support for essential expenses.

Despite extensive campaign pledges, the government postpones its flagship program amid looming U.S. tariffs. Observers suggest that unmet commitments may jeopardize the party's standing, as political analysts highlight the risks of failing to fulfill electoral promises that impact everyday economic survival.

While officials insist the scheme is merely delayed, critics stress the urgency of rebuilding trust, considering next polls are two years away. The situation underscores Thailand's broader economic woes, struggling under high household debt and sluggish growth, with the stimulus plan's effectiveness under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

