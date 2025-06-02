Left Menu

Historic Win for Nationalist Party's Candidate Nawrocki in Poland's Presidential Election

Karol Nawrocki, backed by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, is projected to win the presidential election with 50.9% of the votes. The country's Electoral Commission has completed vote counting, and official results are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:06 IST
Historic Win for Nationalist Party's Candidate Nawrocki in Poland's Presidential Election
election

Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, is projected to secure victory in the second round of the presidential election with 50.9% of the votes, according to early reports by the news website Onet.

The Electoral Commission of Poland confirmed on its website that all votes have been counted. The nation eagerly awaits the official results, expected to be announced Monday morning.

Political tensions in Poland have been high, and the anticipated win for Nawrocki suggests a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025