Historic Win for Nationalist Party's Candidate Nawrocki in Poland's Presidential Election
Karol Nawrocki, backed by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, is projected to win the presidential election with 50.9% of the votes. The country's Electoral Commission has completed vote counting, and official results are anticipated soon.
Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, is projected to secure victory in the second round of the presidential election with 50.9% of the votes, according to early reports by the news website Onet.
The Electoral Commission of Poland confirmed on its website that all votes have been counted. The nation eagerly awaits the official results, expected to be announced Monday morning.
Political tensions in Poland have been high, and the anticipated win for Nawrocki suggests a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.
