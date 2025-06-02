Left Menu

Mayawati Defends Akash Anand's New Role Amidst Political Shifts

BSP chief Mayawati addressed concerns over Akash Anand's political journey and his new appointment as chief national coordinator. She emphasized BSP's commitment to the Bahujan community and warned against rival parties that unite with Congress, BJP, and Samajwadi Party, describing them as threats to BSP's Ambedkarite values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:41 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BSP chief Mayawati addressed the party's internal restructuring, defending Akash Anand's political journey and his new appointment as chief national coordinator.

Mayawati asserted the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) status as the only true Ambedkarite party amidst alliances between rivals like Congress, BJP, and the Samajwadi Party.

Displaying confidence in Anand's potential to propagate BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram's vision, Mayawati labeled rival party leaders as 'seasonal frogs' poised to undermine BSP and encouraged vigilance among the Bahujan community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

