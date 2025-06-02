Mayawati Defends Akash Anand's New Role Amidst Political Shifts

On Monday, BSP chief Mayawati addressed the party's internal restructuring, defending Akash Anand's political journey and his new appointment as chief national coordinator.

Mayawati asserted the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) status as the only true Ambedkarite party amidst alliances between rivals like Congress, BJP, and the Samajwadi Party.

Displaying confidence in Anand's potential to propagate BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram's vision, Mayawati labeled rival party leaders as 'seasonal frogs' poised to undermine BSP and encouraged vigilance among the Bahujan community.

(With inputs from agencies.)