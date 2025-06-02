Left Menu

Tense Standoff: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Intensified Conflict

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey for peace talks despite ongoing fierce fighting. Led by high-ranking officials from both sides, the talks come amid continued strikes and drone attacks. Both parties remain divided on ending the three-year war, as hostilities show no sign of diminishing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Amid rising tensions and intensified hostilities, delegations from Russia and Ukraine convened in Turkey on Monday for their second round of direct peace talks within a fortnight. However, optimism remains low among officials regarding any immediate resolution to the protracted three-year conflict.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, arrived in Istanbul, with the meeting chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that their delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, reached Istanbul the previous evening, underlining the continuing wide gaps between both sides' demands.

As fierce battles rage along a 1,000-kilometer front line, severe drone and missile attacks continue from both countries. A recent Ukrainian drone operation resulted in the destruction of over 40 Russian planes, even as Russian forces retaliated with multiple airstrikes, including ballistic missile impacts in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

