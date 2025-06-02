Left Menu

Mexico's judicial election turnout likely around 13%, electoral authority says

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:57 IST
Mexico's INE electoral authority said on Monday that turnout for Sunday's judicial election was likely between 12.57% and 13.32%, adding that thousands of official across the country are working to "give certainty" to the votes citizens cast in the ballot.

Counting is set to conclude on June 15, but INE officials estimated the turnout using a calculation based on several samples across the country.

Mexicans had a day earlier voted in the country's first ever judicial elections to elect 2,600 judges and magistrates, including all Supreme Court justices, but pollsters had warned of poor turnout over boycott calls by the opposition and the complexity of voting for a large number of candidates.

