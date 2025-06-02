Left Menu

YSRCP condemns scrapping doorstep delivery of ration in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Tanuku | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:40 IST
YSRCP condemns scrapping doorstep delivery of ration in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader K V Nageswara Rao on Monday condemned the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for scrapping doorstep delivery of rations through Mobile Distribution Units (MDU vehicles) and reverting to the old format of supplying ration through fair price shops from June 1.

Rao, who is former civil supplies minister, alleged that by scrapping MDUs, women, pregnant women and tribal families will be affected.

''Naidu cannot tolerate initiatives that benefit people,'' Rao said, addressing a press conference, and said that ''abolishing MDUs is a stab in the back''.

Recently, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government scrapped doorstep delivery of rations through MDU vehicles introduced by the previous YSRCP regime.

The former minister alleged that under the old ration system, there were server failures, long queues, and heat-related deaths. A 70-year-old woman died in Anantapur district, he claimed.

Rao demanded evidence from Naidu for alleging corruption in MDUs.

He said that the previous YSRCP government operated MDUs offering quality supplies and higher dealer commissions and noted that the scheme was a people-centric model which was dismantled for ''vendetta''.

According to Rao, nearly 20,000 MDU workers lost their jobs, and alleged that there are plans to end rice distribution through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Further, he alleged illegal rice transport in Visakhapatnam and Konaseema districts.

YSRCP will observe June 4 as ''Betrayal Day'' with statewide protests, demanding MDUs' reinstatement and doorstep delivery, Rao said.

Meanwhile, in a post on 'X', YSRCP pointed out that ''there is no wastage of public money when Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh roam around in helicopters, but when ration is delivered at the doorstep of the poor it gets wasted.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025