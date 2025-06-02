YSRCP condemns scrapping doorstep delivery of ration in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader K V Nageswara Rao on Monday condemned the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for scrapping doorstep delivery of rations through Mobile Distribution Units (MDU vehicles) and reverting to the old format of supplying ration through fair price shops from June 1.

Rao, who is former civil supplies minister, alleged that by scrapping MDUs, women, pregnant women and tribal families will be affected.

''Naidu cannot tolerate initiatives that benefit people,'' Rao said, addressing a press conference, and said that ''abolishing MDUs is a stab in the back''.

Recently, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government scrapped doorstep delivery of rations through MDU vehicles introduced by the previous YSRCP regime.

The former minister alleged that under the old ration system, there were server failures, long queues, and heat-related deaths. A 70-year-old woman died in Anantapur district, he claimed.

Rao demanded evidence from Naidu for alleging corruption in MDUs.

He said that the previous YSRCP government operated MDUs offering quality supplies and higher dealer commissions and noted that the scheme was a people-centric model which was dismantled for ''vendetta''.

According to Rao, nearly 20,000 MDU workers lost their jobs, and alleged that there are plans to end rice distribution through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Further, he alleged illegal rice transport in Visakhapatnam and Konaseema districts.

YSRCP will observe June 4 as ''Betrayal Day'' with statewide protests, demanding MDUs' reinstatement and doorstep delivery, Rao said.

Meanwhile, in a post on 'X', YSRCP pointed out that ''there is no wastage of public money when Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh roam around in helicopters, but when ration is delivered at the doorstep of the poor it gets wasted.''

