U’khand CM speaks to his counterparts in Northeast states, inquires about flood situation
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to his counterparts in Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh over the phone and inquired about the flood situation in their states.
Dhami extended his support to the northeastern states.
He spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and inquired about the heavy rains and flood situation in their states.
Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stand with the northeastern states and if needed, the Uttarakhand government will provide all possible support to them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Faces Allegations of Pakistan Ties
Political Turmoil: Assam CM Sarma Clashes with Congress' Gogoi Over Pakistan Visit
Guwahati Waterlogging Crisis: Assam CM's Supreme Court Appeal
Assam CM Dismisses Controversial Bangladesh Map Claims
Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy