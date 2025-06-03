Left Menu

U’khand CM speaks to his counterparts in Northeast states, inquires about flood situation

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:11 IST
U’khand CM speaks to his counterparts in Northeast states, inquires about flood situation
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to his counterparts in Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh over the phone and inquired about the flood situation in their states.

Dhami extended his support to the northeastern states.

He spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and inquired about the heavy rains and flood situation in their states.

Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stand with the northeastern states and if needed, the Uttarakhand government will provide all possible support to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025