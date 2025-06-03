Left Menu

PM Modi assures help to flood-hit northeast states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:52 IST
PM Modi assures help to flood-hit northeast states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all possible help to the northeastern states reeling under floods following heavy downpour, officials said on Tuesday.

Modi spoke to Assam and Sikkim chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prem Singh Tamang respectively and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation.

He assured them all possible help and support from the Centre.

The flood situation in the northeast remains critical. The toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36 on Monday, while over 5.5 lakh remained affected across several states in the region.

