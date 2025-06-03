Left Menu

KCR likely to appear before Kaleshwaram commission on June 11

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appear before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project on June 11 instead of June 5, the party source said on Tuesday. KCR, sought to appear before the panel on June 11 instead of June 5, the day he was earlier summoned, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:14 IST
KCR likely to appear before Kaleshwaram commission on June 11
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appear before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project on June 11 instead of June 5, the party source said on Tuesday. KCR, sought to appear before the panel on June 11 instead of June 5, the day he was earlier summoned, they said. The commission had last month issued notice to KCR for appearance as part of its ongoing inquiry.

Hitting out at the Congress government, KCR's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha had alleged that the notice issued to the former Chief Minister is part of a ''political conspiracy'' to tarnish his image.

The damage to the barrages of Kaleshwaram project was a major issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently announced that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has labelled the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be ''probably the biggest man-made disaster in the country''.

Noting that the judicial commission is already probing the issue, Reddy had said accountability would be fixed and action taken as per the panel's report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025