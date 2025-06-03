J-K LG interacts with traders in Srinagar's Lal Chowk
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Lal Chowk here and interacted with traders and shopkeepers.
''Interacted with the traders at Lal Chowk earlier today and reaffirmed the GoI commitment to ensure a conducive business environment,'' Sinha posted on his official X handle.
The shopkeepers gave a warm welcome to the LG and conveyed their grievances to him.
He later visited Balidan Stambh, the memorial at Pratap Park in Lal Chowk for those who laid down their lives for the nation.
In a handout later, an official spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor directed the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr Owais Ahmed to take immediate measures to address the issues of the traders, shopkeepers and business community.
He also gave specific instructions for improving the civic amenities at Lal Chowk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Plot in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Intensified Search Operations Along Jammu and Kashmir Borders
BSF Foils Major Infiltration Bid in Jammu & Kashmir Amidst Rising Tensions
Breaking Barriers: Young Girls from Jammu and Kashmir Excel in Sports
Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism