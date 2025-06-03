Liberal Lee Jae-myung Poised for Historic Win in South Korean Election

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is on track to become South Korea's next president, according to a joint exit poll by major TV stations KBS, MBC, and SBS. Lee is projected to secure 51.7% of the votes, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who garnered 39.3%.

The election follows the dramatic ousting of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial martial law imposition led to his impeachment. Lee's campaign capitalized on public dissatisfaction with the conservatives. Voter participation was high, with 78.4% turnout from the nation's 44.4 million eligible voters.

The new president faces immediate challenges, including a slowing economy, North Korean tensions, and President Donald Trump's policies. Lee has promised to focus on economic revitalization, reducing inequality, and pragmatic diplomacy, while maintaining a strong US-South Korea alliance.

