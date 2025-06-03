Liberal Lee Jae-myung Poised for Historic Win in South Korean Election
Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to win South Korea's presidential election, succeeding after the impeachment of conservative ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee is expected to face domestic divisions, a challenging economy, and foreign policy issues. Over 19 million voters participated, with a turnout of 78.4%.
Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is on track to become South Korea's next president, according to a joint exit poll by major TV stations KBS, MBC, and SBS. Lee is projected to secure 51.7% of the votes, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who garnered 39.3%.
The election follows the dramatic ousting of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial martial law imposition led to his impeachment. Lee's campaign capitalized on public dissatisfaction with the conservatives. Voter participation was high, with 78.4% turnout from the nation's 44.4 million eligible voters.
The new president faces immediate challenges, including a slowing economy, North Korean tensions, and President Donald Trump's policies. Lee has promised to focus on economic revitalization, reducing inequality, and pragmatic diplomacy, while maintaining a strong US-South Korea alliance.
