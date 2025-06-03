Left Menu

Liberal Lee Jae-myung Poised for Historic Win in South Korean Election

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to win South Korea's presidential election, succeeding after the impeachment of conservative ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee is expected to face domestic divisions, a challenging economy, and foreign policy issues. Over 19 million voters participated, with a turnout of 78.4%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:31 IST
Liberal Lee Jae-myung Poised for Historic Win in South Korean Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is on track to become South Korea's next president, according to a joint exit poll by major TV stations KBS, MBC, and SBS. Lee is projected to secure 51.7% of the votes, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who garnered 39.3%.

The election follows the dramatic ousting of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial martial law imposition led to his impeachment. Lee's campaign capitalized on public dissatisfaction with the conservatives. Voter participation was high, with 78.4% turnout from the nation's 44.4 million eligible voters.

The new president faces immediate challenges, including a slowing economy, North Korean tensions, and President Donald Trump's policies. Lee has promised to focus on economic revitalization, reducing inequality, and pragmatic diplomacy, while maintaining a strong US-South Korea alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025