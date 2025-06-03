Satya Sharma Secures Key Role in MCD's Standing Committee

BJP leader and Gautampuri councillor Satya Sharma won the vacant Standing Committee seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, defeating AAP's Hema by 35 votes. The election took place during the MCD's general body meeting on Tuesday where Sharma secured 130 votes against Hema's 95.

Out of 227 votes cast, two were declared invalid. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated Sharma on her victory and emphasized the value of her political experience to the civic body.

Additionally, the Mayor praised Hema, councillor from Jaitpur (Ward 184), for her spirited competition. Sharma, representing Gautampuri (Ward 226), will now join the pivotal committee, which has been largely inactive for over two-and-a-half years and is crucial in MCD's financial and policy decision-making.