Controversy Surrounds Parliament Session on Emergency Anniversary

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday accused the opposition of misleading citizens regarding a proposed special session of Parliament to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. He criticized their unwillingness to discuss the period when India's Constitution was severely manipulated.

Highlighting the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Meghwal stressed the significance of informing people about those who distorted the Constitution. He referred to the amendment introduced to counter an Allahabad High Court ruling against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing its role in maintaining power unlawfully.

The central government has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas,' marking the date, in 1975, when the Emergency was imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speculation about a Parliament session continues, with opposition parties claiming that the government is planning a special two-day session to observe the occasion.