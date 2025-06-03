Defamation Drama: Political Accusations and Legal Showdowns in Bihar
Senior Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has filed a defamation suit against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor over bribery allegations involving Choudhary's daughter and Union minister Chirag Paswan. Choudhary insists on proving innocence or obtaining an apology, while Kishor remains defiant, criticizing political motives.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political tussle in Bihar, senior minister Ashok Choudhary has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Prashant Kishor, accusing him of making baseless bribery allegations involving Choudhary's daughter and Union minister Chirag Paswan. The controversy centers on a claim that Choudhary paid Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter.
Choudhary, who addressed the media at the civil court, issued a challenge to Kishor: substantiate the bribery claims or retract them with an apology. He expressed readiness to escalate the legal battle to the Supreme Court if necessary, dismissing Kishor's remarks as politically motivated attacks on his family.
Responding to the lawsuit, Kishor, who has a history of political consulting, remained undeterred, labeling the accusations as long-standing rumors and asserting his resilience against intimidation tactics. This development marks another chapter in Bihar's turbulent political landscape, with Kishor emphasizing his unyielding stance despite legal threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor names former BJP MP Uday Singh its first national president.
Chirag Paswan Condemns BJP Minister's Remarks: A Call for Accountability
Chirag Paswan's Strategic Dialogue with Bihar CM
Prashant Kishor Brings Attention to Neglect at Jayaprakash Narayan's Birthplace
Chirag Paswan Urged to Stay in Delhi Amidst Bihar CM Buzz