Defamation Drama: Political Accusations and Legal Showdowns in Bihar

Senior Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has filed a defamation suit against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor over bribery allegations involving Choudhary's daughter and Union minister Chirag Paswan. Choudhary insists on proving innocence or obtaining an apology, while Kishor remains defiant, criticizing political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political tussle in Bihar, senior minister Ashok Choudhary has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Prashant Kishor, accusing him of making baseless bribery allegations involving Choudhary's daughter and Union minister Chirag Paswan. The controversy centers on a claim that Choudhary paid Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter.

Choudhary, who addressed the media at the civil court, issued a challenge to Kishor: substantiate the bribery claims or retract them with an apology. He expressed readiness to escalate the legal battle to the Supreme Court if necessary, dismissing Kishor's remarks as politically motivated attacks on his family.

Responding to the lawsuit, Kishor, who has a history of political consulting, remained undeterred, labeling the accusations as long-standing rumors and asserting his resilience against intimidation tactics. This development marks another chapter in Bihar's turbulent political landscape, with Kishor emphasizing his unyielding stance despite legal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

