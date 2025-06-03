Dutch Political Turmoil as Wilders' Party Withdraws from Coalition

In a dramatic political twist, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof declared that his government will shift to a caretaker status after a coalition breakdown. Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom, withdrew his ministers in protest against a proposed migration crackdown.

Prime Minister Schoof confirmed that he intends to submit the resignations of the departing ministers to the Dutch king. Despite the shake-up, Schoof and remaining cabinet members will continue in a caretaker capacity until a new administration is established.

The timing of this political upheaval is significant, with the Netherlands poised to host a crucial NATO summit in three weeks. Although no date for new elections has been announced, they are not expected to occur before the fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)