Gaurav Gogoi: Forging a Path for Assam Congress with 'Juz Hobo' Slogan

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress President, urging unity with the 'Juz Hobo' slogan. He seeks societal support to challenge the BJP and advocates for inclusive development. Gogoi emphasizes the party's historic sacrifices and focuses on key areas ahead of the assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurav Gogoi officially assumed his role as the Assam Congress President on Tuesday, rallying party members with the slogan 'Juz Hobo' (there will be battle). He emphasized the need for unity and preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

During a gathering at Rajiv Bhawan, Gogoi appealed to various societal sections for support, aiming to dethrone the BJP regime with a government centered on harmony and inclusivity. He highlighted the historic sacrifices of Congress for the nation.

With a focus on higher education, healthcare, and rural development, Gogoi, son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, plans to strengthen the party's presence where needed, urging members to start immediate preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

