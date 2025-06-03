Gaurav Gogoi: Forging a Path for Assam Congress with 'Juz Hobo' Slogan

Gaurav Gogoi officially assumed his role as the Assam Congress President on Tuesday, rallying party members with the slogan 'Juz Hobo' (there will be battle). He emphasized the need for unity and preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

During a gathering at Rajiv Bhawan, Gogoi appealed to various societal sections for support, aiming to dethrone the BJP regime with a government centered on harmony and inclusivity. He highlighted the historic sacrifices of Congress for the nation.

With a focus on higher education, healthcare, and rural development, Gogoi, son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, plans to strengthen the party's presence where needed, urging members to start immediate preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)