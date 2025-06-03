Bharat Bhushan Ashu Criticizes AAP Government as 'Disaster' Striking Punjab
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, criticized the AAP government as a 'disaster' and highlighted the public's growing nostalgia for Congress's past governance. He accused the AAP of fake promises, lawlessness, and overspending on publicity. The bypoll takes place June 19.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, lambasted the AAP government, labeling it a 'disaster' that hit Punjab.
He criticized the ruling party for its 'fake promises' and described the state's current situation as rife with lawlessness and corruption, making citizens yearn for Congress's leadership from 2017 to 2022.
Accusing the AAP of excessive spending on ads rather than public welfare, Ashu, whose opponent's seat was vacated by the late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, also alleged political vendetta pursued by the ruling party. The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with results on June 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case
AAP Protests Against User Charges Omission in Delhi MCD Agenda
BJP Demands Probe in Amritsar Tragedy, Alleges AAP-Liquor Mafia Links
Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Hindu-Muslim politics done by other parties for 75 years root cause of country's problems: Arvind Kejriwal at launch of AAP student wing.