Bharat Bhushan Ashu Criticizes AAP Government as 'Disaster' Striking Punjab

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, criticized the AAP government as a 'disaster' and highlighted the public's growing nostalgia for Congress's past governance. He accused the AAP of fake promises, lawlessness, and overspending on publicity. The bypoll takes place June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:15 IST
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, lambasted the AAP government, labeling it a 'disaster' that hit Punjab.

He criticized the ruling party for its 'fake promises' and described the state's current situation as rife with lawlessness and corruption, making citizens yearn for Congress's leadership from 2017 to 2022.

Accusing the AAP of excessive spending on ads rather than public welfare, Ashu, whose opponent's seat was vacated by the late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, also alleged political vendetta pursued by the ruling party. The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with results on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

