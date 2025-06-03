Left Menu

'Verbal Crossfire: BJP's Bhandari Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Modi Remarks'

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for 'indecent' comments about PM Modi. Bhandari questioned Gandhi's patriotism, while Gandhi accused Modi of 'surrendering' to US pressure and compared him unfavorably to Indira Gandhi. The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:50 IST
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting display of political rhetoric, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of making 'indecent' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhandari questioned Gandhi's values and patriotism.

Bhandari's attack extended beyond words, alleging that Rahul Gandhi's actions—such as offering tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi without removing his shoes—betray a disregard for Indian traditions. Highlighting India's strong stance on terrorism under Modi, Bhandari asserted that Gandhi's heart 'beats for Pakistan.'

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent address to Congress workers in Bhopal, alleged Prime Minister Modi 'surrendered' to US pressure during Operation Sindoor, contrasting Modi unfavorably with Indira Gandhi's firm stance during the 1971 war. Gandhi's remarks drew a sharp response from Bhandari as political tensions simmered, spotlighting the divisive nature of India's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

