U.S. and China: Navigating Bilateral Tensions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges the U.S. to foster conditions for improved bilateral relations. Despite China's adherence to recent agreements, the U.S. has implemented measures met with opposition from China. Dialogue and cooperation are deemed crucial as tensions over trade and technology persist.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, called on the United States to foster conditions that could steer bilateral relations back on track. This appeal came during a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Beijing, David Perdue, according to a statement from the ministry.

After recent Geneva talks, China claims it has adhered to the agreements reached, but expresses regret over the U.S.'s recent measures, which China perceives as negative.

The relationship stands at a pivotal point, with dialogue and cooperation highlighted as essential by Wang. Tensions rose as U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of breaching a bilateral agreement and imposed new curbs on technology exports.

