Empowering India: 11 Years of Modi's Transformative Governance

At a state-level workshop in Lucknow, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for elevating India's internal and national security. The event highlighted key welfare schemes and achievements over the past 11 years, urging active participation from party workers in communicating these successes to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:30 IST
Dushyant Gautam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event in Lucknow, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he claims has set new global benchmarks in internal and national security.

Gautam stressed the importance of engaging with every section of society, particularly in light of past incidents such as the Pahalgam attack, urging a decisive response to terrorism from Pakistan.

The workshop, marking 11 years of the Modi government, featured notable leaders, including Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who lauded the Modi administration's schemes for their role in combating poverty and corruption.

