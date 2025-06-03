Empowering India: 11 Years of Modi's Transformative Governance

In a significant event in Lucknow, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he claims has set new global benchmarks in internal and national security.

Gautam stressed the importance of engaging with every section of society, particularly in light of past incidents such as the Pahalgam attack, urging a decisive response to terrorism from Pakistan.

The workshop, marking 11 years of the Modi government, featured notable leaders, including Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who lauded the Modi administration's schemes for their role in combating poverty and corruption.

