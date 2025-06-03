Left Menu

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Foreign Allegiance' Over Modi Remarks

The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a 'paid agent' of China and Pakistan following his remarks on Prime Minister Modi and Operation Sindoor. Gandhi alleged Modi surrendered during a conflict, sparking backlash from BJP leaders who defended the operation's success against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:39 IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being a 'paid agent' for China and Pakistan. This accusation comes in the wake of Gandhi's critical remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military initiative 'Operation Sindoor.'

Addressing a Congress convention in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi had 'surrendered' after a call from then-U.S. President Donald Trump during a military standoff between India and Pakistan. These comments have ignited a fervent response from BJP members.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra castigated Gandhi for his choice of language, labeling it an insult to the military operation and the nation. Patra, along with fellow spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla, criticized Gandhi's statements and defended Operation Sindoor's decisive response against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

