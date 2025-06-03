Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Triumph: A New Era for South Korea

In the early hours of Wednesday, South Korea made a historic choice by electing liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung as president, following a period of political upheaval. This victory marks a significant turning point, further complicated by the nation's recent martial law episode during the ousted leadership of Yoon Suk Yeol.

While uncertainties linger over potential shifts in foreign policy, Lee, known for aligning with China and North Korea, has pledged the US as a foreign policy cornerstone. Facing issues like Trump's tariffs and North Korea's nuclear agenda, experts doubt major diplomatic advances under Lee's tenure.

After an exit poll forecasted Lee's victory, Kim Moon Soo conceded, clearing Lee's path to presidency without the usual transition period. Lee, celebrated for his ability to challenge South Korea's conservative establishment, advocates economic revitalization, peace with North Korea, and unity amid a domestic divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)