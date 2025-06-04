Left Menu

Youth Mobilization Against Maoism: A Call from Bastar

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma implored the youth to understand and act against Maoism by leveraging social media. Speaking in Bastar, Sharma emphasized the importance of eradicating Maoist ideology for regional development and highlighted ongoing governmental efforts to combat extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:13 IST
In an impassioned address at Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Auditorium in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma called on the region's youth to actively engage in the fight against Maoism. He highlighted the critical role of social media as a powerful tool for disseminating information and fostering awareness.

Sharma reminded attendees of the historical roots of Maoism and the dangers it poses, citing its beginnings in places like Beijing and its current impact in Bastar. Emphasizing the state's efforts to eradicate this extremist ideology, he urged the younger generation to utilize their influence to promote peace and development.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government's clear intention is the sustainable development of Bastar while maintaining control over local resources. He projected a future where security camps, currently necessary, would evolve into hubs for processing and marketing local forest produce, once the threat of Naxalism is eliminated.

