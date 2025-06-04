EU and China Gear Up for Crucial Trade Discussions

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, have scheduled a fourth round of trade talks to occur this month, setting the stage for a pivotal EU-China summit in July, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.

The preliminary agreement occurred on the fringes of an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ministerial meeting, held in Paris earlier on Tuesday.

The EU's strategic goal is to recalibrate its trade and investment relations with China and establish a level playing field, the spokesperson highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)