EU and China Gear Up for Crucial Trade Discussions
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, plan a fourth round of trade talks before a July summit. The conversations aim to rebalance trade and investment relations. The discussions were agreed upon during an OECD meeting in Paris, according to an EU spokesperson.
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, have scheduled a fourth round of trade talks to occur this month, setting the stage for a pivotal EU-China summit in July, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.
The preliminary agreement occurred on the fringes of an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ministerial meeting, held in Paris earlier on Tuesday.
The EU's strategic goal is to recalibrate its trade and investment relations with China and establish a level playing field, the spokesperson highlighted.
