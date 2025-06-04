Controversial Appointment: U.S.-Backed Gaza Aid Leader Faces Scrutiny

In a move sparking heightened scrutiny, Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore, a known supporter of former President Donald Trump's contentious suggestions for Gaza, has been appointed as the executive chairman of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Moore's appointment occurs against a backdrop of heightened tensions, as health officials report significant casualties at a GHF aid site. The foundation, which launched operations under a criticized distribution model perceived as the 'militarization of aid,' aims to deliver significant food aid to Gaza.

The United Nations has voiced serious concerns over GHF's methods and political motivations, accusing it of making aid conditional on political and military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)