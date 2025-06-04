Left Menu

Hungary's Controversial Bill Sparks Human Rights Debate

The Council of Europe has urged Hungarian lawmakers to reject or amend a bill targeting foreign-funded NGOs and media, citing human rights concerns. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party supports the bill despite protests, claiming it addresses threats to sovereignty. The bill could pass in June with Fidesz's majority.

The European human rights landscape is poised for confrontation as Hungary's legislative efforts come under scrutiny. The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights has urged a critical reevaluation of a bill targeting foreign-funded NGOs and media operating within Hungary.

Hungarian lawmakers are facing increasing pressure to modify or reject the proposed legislation amid alarms over potential human rights violations. Proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, the bill threatens to label and restrict NGOs perceived as foreign-influenced, a move critics say could stifle civil society.

With the Fidesz party holding a parliamentary majority, the bill is expected to pass by mid-June, despite significant backlash from European editors and human rights advocates. As Hungary navigates these challenges, the situation underscores ongoing tensions between national sovereignty and international human rights obligations.

