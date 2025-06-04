Left Menu

Fair Election, Foreign Concerns: South Korea's New Presidency

The White House acknowledged the fair election of South Korea's liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung but raised concerns about alleged Chinese interference. Emphasizing the strength of the US-ROK alliance, they affirmed their opposition to foreign influence in democratic systems.

The White House has affirmed that South Korea's recent election was free and fair, resulting in the presidency of liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung.

However, U.S. officials have voiced concerns over potential Chinese interference, underlining a broader apprehension about foreign influence in democratic processes globally.

The statement reiterated the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, emphasizing steadfast opposition to any external meddling in democratic elections.

