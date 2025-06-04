Poland's Political Shift: Tusk Faces Confidence Vote Amid New Presidency
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for a confidence vote on his government amid shifting political dynamics following his ally's presidential election loss. The vote aims to reaffirm his authority as he contends with a new conservative president, Karol Nawrocki, and questions about his coalition's stability.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that the parliament will cast a confidence vote on his leadership on June 11. The move comes after his ally, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, lost the presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki, a candidate backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The election results underscore significant political divisions in Poland, a key NATO ally. Nawrocki, who secured 50.89% of votes, will take office on August 6, potentially complicating Tusk's efforts to advance a pro-European agenda due to the presidential power to veto laws and steer foreign policy.
With his coalition at a crossroads, Tusk is striving to stabilize his administration amid calls for his resignation. Despite internal challenges and unfulfilled promises, like the liberalization of abortion laws, Tusk's coalition still commands a parliamentary majority, providing him a potential edge in maintaining governance.
