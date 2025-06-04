BJP Slams TMC Over Arrest of Law Student: A Controversial Move
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh criticizes West Bengal's TMC government over the arrest of law student Sharmistha Panoli for a controversial video. Ghosh accuses the government of having an 'anti-Hindu' bias. The arrest has sparked debate over selective law enforcement and freedom of expression.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh has launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government's decision to arrest a law student, Sharmistha Panoli. Ghosh labeled the move as 'anti-Hindu' and an attempt to appease specific communities, criticizing the lack of action against previous controversial remarks by TMC leaders.
Ghosh, an MLA from Siliguri, expressed his discontent with the selective nature of law enforcement, emphasizing that the arrest demonstrated an inherent bias against Hindus. He pointed out that similar comments by TMC members in the past did not result in arrests, highlighting a perceived double standard in how such cases are handled.
Sharmistha Panoli was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a video, despite having deleted it and apologized. Her arrest, particularly after the court denied her interim bail, has drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Bar Council of India, which condemned the move as a breach of freedom of expression.
