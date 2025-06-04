Dollar Steadies Amidst Employment Data Anticipation and Trade Negotiations

The dollar remained largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors keenly awaited the release of U.S. employment data, which could provide fresh trading insights. Simultaneously, market eyes were on President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff negotiations with key trading partners, including China, after announcing a Wednesday deadline for trade offer submissions.

The administration's decision to double import duties on steel and aluminum to 50% has added to trade tensions. Meanwhile, speculation is rife about Trump's anticipated conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A surprise increase in U.S. job openings helped the dollar recover following an earlier dip spurred by a manufacturing contraction.

By 0509 GMT, the dollar had gained 0.2% against the yen, trading at 144.23 yen. It remained stable compared to other major currencies. The euro, sterling, and franc also showed minimal fluctuations. Analysts anticipate further dollar movement following the impending ADP employment report and Friday's payroll figures.

